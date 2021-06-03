Speed ramps on Harbour View Road 'badly needed', says relative of girl who lost her life on road

FUNDING has been granted for traffic calming measures in Knocknaheeny.

The €25,000 funding for the project on Harbour View Road follows a campaign by local residents after two high profile traffic incidents on the road.

16-year-old Kimberly O'Connor was killed when a car she was travelling in collided with a wall near her home just before midnight on February 19, last year.

Three months later, a pizza delivery driver received minor injuries in a collision with a stolen car on the same area of the road on May 27 2020.

Don O’Sullivan, one of those involved in the campaign, said: “Ten speed ramps will be installed on Harbour View Road from the Baker’s Road end as far as Ardcullen. It will go through a public consultation.”

He said that locals will continue to campaign for similar measures for Courtown Drive and Knocknaheeny Avenue, as well as extended traffic calming on Kilmore Road.

Speaking to The Echo, Valerie Haynes, aunt of the late Kimberly O'Connor, said the family is reminded of what happened when they travel the road every day but described the funding news as "a step in the right direction" to tackle speeding in the area.

"It’s a long, long stretch of road and these speed ramps are badly needed," she said.

Ms Haynes expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported the residents' campaign.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Tony Fitzgerald said: "Government funding has been secured to address an increase in traffic at Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny.

"A draft plan was presented to North West Local area committee members which include a number of traffic calming measures."

Mr Fitzgerald, along with Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins commended the residents for their campaign.

Cllr Collins said all councillors in the ward were committed to addressing the issue.

"Hopefully, these speed ramps will counteract speeding in the area," he said.

At Monday's North West local area committee, funding was also allocated to other road projects in the ward, including funds to develop a pedestrian crossing at Kerry Pike.