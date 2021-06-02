Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 10:42

Funding granted for traffic calming measures for Knocknaheeny road

Residents protested at Harbour View Road last November, looking for traffic calming measures to be implemented in their area. Included were Don O'Sullivan and secretary Barbara Szecsenyi, and Valerie Haynes whose niece Kimberly O’Connor was killed on the road last year. Picture Dan Linehan

FUNDING has been granted for traffic calming measures in Knocknaheeny.

The €25,000 funding for the project on Harbour View Road follows a campaign by local residents after two high profile traffic incidents on the road.

16-year-old Kimberly O'Connor was killed when a car she was travelling in collided with a wall near her home just before midnight on February 19, last year.

Three months later, a pizza delivery driver received minor injuries in a collision with a stolen car on the same area of the road on May 27 2020.

Don O’Sullivan, one of those involved in the campaign, said: “Ten speed ramps will be installed on Harbour View Road from the Baker’s Road end as far as Ardcullen. It will go through a public consultation.” He said that locals will continue to campaign for similar measures for Courtown Drive and Knocknaheeny Avenue, as well as extend traffic calming on Kilmore Road.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Tony Fitzgerald said: “Government funding has been secured to address increase in traffic at Harbour View Road Knocknaheeny. A draft plan was presented to North West Local area committee members which include a number of traffic calming measures.” He said the consultation process will include engagement with Bus Eireann.

He added: “Local residents have campaigned for new measures and their efforts are now successful.” Party colleague Cllr John Sheehan said €15,000 was allocated to Mount Agnes Road in Farranree and €10,000 allocated to Kerry Pike Pedestrian Crossing which is great news for the communities supported.

