Call centre set up in Cork to help staff affected by HSE cyber attack

A PUBLIC vaccination centre will be opened at the Bishopstown campus of Munster Technological University later this month.

An area of the MTU venue is currently being used as a call centre for technical support for staff of the Health Service Executive affected by the cyber attack.

It was previously used for school immunisations which had been backed up because of the pandemic, and also provided a GP vaccination service in February for people over 70.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said the venue is currently being used as a call centre as the HSE continues to address the fall out from the cyber attack made three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael’s Senator Jerry Buttimer said he has been notified by the HSE that the public vaccination centre will be up and running at the venue from the end of June.

He said: “The MTU is already in use by GPs at weekends for the vaccination of people over 70 and those in high risk groups. However it is great to receive confirmation that it will be a fully operational Vaccination Centre in the coming weeks.” He added: “I wish to commend the HSE teams in Cork and the wider South West for their hard work and dedication to this vaccine programme, which has been running smoothly. It will be great to watch the numbers of vaccinated people increase greatly in the next few weeks and months and the MTU Vaccination Centre will have a hugely important role to play in that,” concluded Senator Buttimer.