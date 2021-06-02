Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 10:37

Cork hospitals have highest number of patients waiting for beds at EDs today

An ambulance outside the emergency department at the Mercy Hospital, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Almost 50 patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) Trolley Watch, 27 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) Cork University Hospital this morning- the highest number at any ED in the country today.

Twenty-two admitted patients are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital- the second-highest figure reported by any ED nationally today.

Earlier this week, the Mercy University Hospital said it was experiencing long delays at its ED due to the continuing effects of the cyber attack and high presentation volumes at the ED.

It had urged people with less urgent complaints to contact other care services in the first instance.

“Due to the surge in activity at the ED, the hospital would suggest that members of the public needing less urgent treatment, avail where possible, of other care services.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or SouthDoc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit Saint Mary's Health Campus and other urgent care units in the city,” the hospital said in a statement.

Nationally, 178 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

140 patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 38 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

