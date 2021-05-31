PICTURES: Cork coast and beauty spots looked absolutely amazing in the weekend sun

Corkonians have taken to Twitter to show off their corner of the country in the sunshine this weekend.

Sunday saw temperatures of over 20 degrees and with restrictions eased, many took the opportunity to explore the rebel county.

Cobh was a popular destination at the weekend, as was Gougane Barra, Goleen, Skibbereen, Cape Clear Island, and Kinsale.

We had our first spin of the season this afternoon. It feels like summer has finally arrived! 🛥🌞 pic.twitter.com/J9jnwuPywJ — Baltimore Castle (@BaltimoreCork) May 30, 2021

A beautiful drive to Goleen, County #Cork. Stunning beauty. An intrigued biker wanted to know what my blasting music was - #Punjabi Bhangra, of course. We had a good wee laugh. Sun and Smiles. 🌞 🏖 pic.twitter.com/Bh2cr34r6E — Amanullah De Sondy (@desondy) May 30, 2021

Pictured at the Dock beach Kinsale Co Cork was Julie and Alice Twohig from Glanmire. Picture Denis Boyle

Exploring the country in the warm weather looks set to continue, with Met Éireann forecasting a warm and mainly dry day today with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees expected.

Good morning and what a morning it is to not only be from #Cork, in #Cork, above #Cork but below blue skies. It’s days like this you pity the rest of the islanders. #BiylearicIslands #CorkDazur #PureCork #Corker #SheepsHead pic.twitter.com/tttgGaJkvR — Barry Walsh (@bazzwalsh) May 30, 2021

Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the Dock beach Kinsale Co Cork was Rocio Suarez, Carmen Sanchez and Marie Joe Marquez all living in Kinsale. Picture Denis Boyle

On Tuesday morning, rain and drizzle will affect western coastal counties and in the afternoon scattered showers will affect the western half of the country with highs of 13 to 17 degrees.

Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the beach at Garretstown Co Cork was Annabelle, Emily and Jack McGarry and Emmet Lynch from Kinsale. Picture Denis Boyle

Wednesday is set to be a cloudier day overall with rain developing in the south during the morning and moving northwards through the day with temperatures of about 15 degrees in Munster.

Thursday is forecast to start quite cloudy with further showery outbreaks of rain, but turning drier and sunnier for the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of 14 to 22 degrees.