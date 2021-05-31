Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 10:57

PICTURES: Cork coast and beauty spots looked absolutely amazing in the weekend sun

PICTURES: Cork coast and beauty spots looked absolutely amazing in the weekend sun

Pictured enjoying the sunshine at Garretstown Co Cork. Picture Denis Boyle.

Breda Graham

Corkonians have taken to Twitter to show off their corner of the country in the sunshine this weekend.

Sunday saw temperatures of over 20 degrees and with restrictions eased, many took the opportunity to explore the rebel county.

Cobh was a popular destination at the weekend, as was Gougane Barra, Goleen, Skibbereen, Cape Clear Island, and Kinsale.

 

 

 

 

Pictured at the Dock beach Kinsale Co Cork was Julie and Alice Twohig from Glanmire. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured at the Dock beach Kinsale Co Cork was Julie and Alice Twohig from Glanmire. Picture Denis Boyle

Exploring the country in the warm weather looks set to continue, with Met Éireann forecasting a warm and mainly dry day today with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees expected.

 

 

 

 

Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the Dock beach Kinsale Co Cork was Rocio Suarez, Carmen Sanchez and Marie Joe Marquez all living in Kinsale. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the Dock beach Kinsale Co Cork was Rocio Suarez, Carmen Sanchez and Marie Joe Marquez all living in Kinsale. Picture Denis Boyle

On Tuesday morning, rain and drizzle will affect western coastal counties and in the afternoon scattered showers will affect the western half of the country with highs of 13 to 17 degrees.

Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the beach at Garretstown Co Cork was Annabelle, Emily and Jack McGarry and Emmet Lynch from Kinsale. Picture Denis Boyle
Pictured enjoying the sunshine at the beach at Garretstown Co Cork was Annabelle, Emily and Jack McGarry and Emmet Lynch from Kinsale. Picture Denis Boyle

Wednesday is set to be a cloudier day overall with rain developing in the south during the morning and moving northwards through the day with temperatures of about 15 degrees in Munster.

Thursday is forecast to start quite cloudy with further showery outbreaks of rain, but turning drier and sunnier for the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of 14 to 22 degrees.

Read More

Caution urged as highs of 23 degrees recorded with more warm weather on the way

More in this section

Crowds gather in Cork city again on Sunday night  Crowds gather in Cork city again on Sunday night 
Popular coffee stop to open second Cork location in June Popular coffee stop to open second Cork location in June
Cork sunshine set to last till Tuesday - so forget the Monday blues! Cork sunshine set to last till Tuesday - so forget the Monday blues!
Caution urged as highs of 23 degrees recorded with more warm weather on the way

Caution urged as highs of 23 degrees recorded with more warm weather on the way

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY