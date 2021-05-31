Caution urged as highs of 23 degrees recorded with more warm weather on the way

THE Marie Keating Foundation is urging the public to be ‘SunSmart’ as Met Eireann recorded highs of 23 degrees over the weekend with similar temperatures predicted for today.

As the warm weather is set to continue, the Marie Keating Foundation has warned that UV index is registering as high between 6-7 which means it is vital that anyone spending time outdoors today ensures to protect their skin.

With highs of 23 degrees recorded by Met Éireann on Sunday, the public is being reminded to protect their skin while nejoying the sunshine in order to reduce their risk of skin cancer by following the 5 S’s:

Slop on sunscreen with a good UV rating and factor 30+ - By wearing sunscreen every day and remembering to reapply you are protecting your skin no matter the weather.

Slip-on sun-protective clothing – When spending time outdoors it's important to wear clothes that cover your skin such as hats and anything with long sleeves, to help reduce the impact of the sun’s rays on unprotected skin.

Slap on a wide-brimmed hat- Wearing a hat can help to protect the skin on your face, neck and ears from direct sun exposure and will help to reduce your risk of skin cancer.

Slide on sunglasses – Protect your eyes from the suns glare by sliding on a pair of sunglasses with UV protection.

Seek shade – This is especially important if you are outdoors between the hours of 11 am and 3 pm when the sun is at its peak.

Helen Forristal, Director of Nursing, Marie Keating Foundation said that skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland.

Divided into two types: melanoma and non-melanoma, over 13,000 cases are diagnoses annually.

“Non- melanoma skin cancer has over 12,000 cases diagnosed every year and about 1,197 melanoma cancers are diagnosed annually.

“This is why following the 5 S’s and being vigilant in checking your skin is vital to preventing skin cancer,” added Helen Forristal.

As people flock to beaches and outdoor spaces, Jennifer Cimerman Director of Communications and Engagement at the Foundation said that it is important to remember the 5 S's.

"These are easy steps anyone can take to help protect their skin from sun damage and ensure we enjoy the sun safely," she said.

To help bring greater awareness and understanding of Ireland’s most dangerous form of skin cancer, melanoma, the Marie Keating Foundation have also launched the first series of its new ‘Talk’s Cancer’ Podcast, ‘Talking Melanoma’.

Episode one is available here or wherever you listen to your podcasts.