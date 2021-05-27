Welcome back vouchers and 8.5m pints; Cork city's Heineken brewery prepares for reopening

HEINEKEN Ireland has today launched a €10m support programme that aims to help the hospitality industry in preparation for its reopening while the Cork City brewery ramps up production, brewing over 8.5 million pints.

Ahead of the reopening of almost 3,500 pubs and bars across the country on 7 June, Heineken Ireland is deploying its very own 'green army' to support the sector with the €10 million Fresh Beginnings support programme.

The programme will see all Heineken Ireland employees receive a staff stimulus fund to spend in pubs and bars across the country and a ‘welcome back’ fund for hospitality staff.

Pic: Naoise Culhane

To stimulate footfall and cash flow in pubs, Heineken is deploying its own green army of ambassadors into pubs and bars by providing every employee with €250 to spend in venues to treat fellow customers, friends or family to a round.

Sales representatives will also deploy the ‘welcome back’ fund of gift vouchers to bar staff.

In preparation for the reopening, Heineken Ireland is also deploying an unprecedented brewing and supply chain rollout involving every member of its team with the brewery team in Cork City playing a key role, ramping up production and brewing over 8.5 million pints in May and June.

Pic: Naoise Culhane

Heineken Ireland, which employs 335 staff, brews 98% of the draught beer and cider it sells in Ireland at the brewery in Cork.

Coinciding with the announcement, today also marked the much-anticipated first deliveries of fresh kegs from the iconic Heineken brewery in Cork to pubs across Ireland.

Irish rugby star Conor Murray lined out with the Heineken team for the special deliveries.

Pic: Naoise Culhane

Speaking on the launch Sharon Walsh, Commercial Director of Heineken Ireland said that people are ready to emerge from the pandemic for a fresh beginning.

“People will be at the heart of this re-opening which we hope marks our last lockdown. Every Heineken Ireland employee stands in solidarity with our sector colleagues as we unveil our ‘Fresh Beginnings’ €10m stimulus package, bringing our total investment to €19m," she said.

“We have never been more aware that behind every closed-door over the past 400 days are people and families. That’s why every member of our Heineken Ireland family is pulling together to be personally involved in contributing to a fresh beginning for the sector after a truly unprecedented 18 months.”

The supports announced will also include a €3m investment supporting pubs that are enhancing their outdoor areas, a €2.5m high profile advertising campaign while Heineken will also provide strategic financial relief to its publican customers through keg replenishment to the value of €4.2m.