Cyberattack still causing disruptions at Cork hospitals

Cork hospitals are still operating outside of normal with many cancelling vital services for members of the public.

In a Tweet this evening, the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, said X-ray appointments have been cancelled for tomorrow, but the hospital emphasised that patients should attend all other services.

South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital

Cyber Attack Update: access to our services on Thursday 27th May 2021.



X-ray: All appointments for X-ray tomorrow are CANCELLED.



FOR ALL OTHER SERVICES, PLEASE ATTEND FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT AS PLANNED.



We apologise for any inconvenience.



Updates will be provided daily. pic.twitter.com/RmlmjbVf1z — South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (@SIVUH) May 26, 2021

Those with queries can contact the hospital’s helpline which is in operation from 8am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday.

•Ray: 021 4926112

•General: 021 4926174 or 021 4926202

•or by text: 085 8797643

Mercy University Hospital

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has cancelled a number of services for the remainder of this week including X-ray appointments, unless a patient has been contacted to attend, and the processing of GP bloods.

Only emergency bloods will be processed.

Those with scheduled appointments for chemotherapy, surgery, and endoscopy should still attend the hospital unless contacted by the hospital to cancel their appointment.

The hospital’s radiology department is unable to carry out any GP or outpatient imaging until further notice and those with a scheduled appointment are asked not to attend and to contact the radiology department for further advice.

MUH has asked that any patient with a scheduled appointment for the foreseeable future to make contact with the hospital on the following phone numbers:

•Outpatient: 021 493 5657

•Inpatient or Day cases: 021 493 5225 or 021 493 5308

•Radiology: 021 493 5275 or 021 493 5277

Cork University Hospital

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Cork University Hospital (CUH) said:

“Cork University Hospital can confirm that radiology services have resumed and patients in need of urgent clinical care are being prioritised.”

Bantry General Hospital and Mallow General Hospital

At Bantry General Hospital (BGH), X-ray services are also cancelled but the Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit are open.

However, patients are asked to please phone 027 53427 before attending.

Bantry patients can also contact the patient helpline for any questions about appointments for the week on: 086 7871766.

The helpline is open from 9am to 6pm daily.

Mallow General Hospital have also cancelled outpatient radiology appointments (X-Ray, CT and ultrasound) but have said all other services are operating as normal, including the Injury Unit and Medical Assessment Unit.

For updates, visit the HSE's website.