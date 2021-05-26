Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 448 new cases

There have been 448 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.
In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
As of midnight, Tuesday 25 May, we are reporting 448* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 26, 2021
41 in ICU. 99 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
The daily number of Covid-19 related deaths as well as cases by county, and up-to-date vaccination figures are being disrupted by the ongoing impact of the cyber attack.