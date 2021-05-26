Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 17:35

Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 448 new cases

There have been 448 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

There have been 448 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

There are currently 99 Covid patients in hospital, 41 of which are in ICU.

The daily number of Covid-19 related deaths as well as cases by county, and up-to-date vaccination figures are being disrupted by the ongoing impact of the cyber attack.

