Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms 448 new cases

There have been 448 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

As of midnight, Tuesday 25 May, we are reporting 448* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



41 in ICU. 99 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 26, 2021

There are currently 99 Covid patients in hospital, 41 of which are in ICU.

The daily number of Covid-19 related deaths as well as cases by county, and up-to-date vaccination figures are being disrupted by the ongoing impact of the cyber attack.