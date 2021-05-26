Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 08:55

Bessborough apartment plan rejected by An Bord Pleanála

Computer-generated image of the proposed residential developments, including the Strategic Housing Development Gateway View, which have been earmarked for a parcel of land on the former Bessborough estate in Cork.

PLANNING permission for a housing development on the lands of Bessborough has been refused by An Bord Pleanála.

In November last year, MWB Two Ltd lodged a planning application with the planning board for 179-apartments in three blocks, as well as a creche, on privately owned land on the former Bessborough estate.

The planning board was not satisfied that the site was not previously used as a children’s burial ground.

The Bessborough Mother and Baby Home was once part of the estate.

Peter Horgan, Labour Local Area Rep for Cork, who made a submission to the Oral Hearing said:

"I welcome this decision as a formal signal that Bessborough is an area of historical and moral concern. It is a victory for the survivors and relatives of those who passed through Bessborough. This decision must be a watchword for the other application currently before Bord Pleanala and any applications that may be before the Local Authority. We need the Burials Bill to be progressed by the Oireachtas and we need a period of reflection for Bessborough. 

"It is clear that nobody wants development on the site of a children's burial ground. That is now evident through this statutory process. I want to pay tribute to the work of the survivors especially and the fact that there was a cross-party opposition to this development."

'People will talk about what the board did here for years to come': Survivors call for Bessborough plans to be rejected 

