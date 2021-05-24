Collision analysis confirms major safety issues on Cork to Limerick road

The proportion of fatal collisions to all personal injury collisions on the N20 is four times higher than the national average.

At 8%, this proportion is four times higher than the national proportion of 2%.

That's according to statistics for the period 2016-2018 released by the N/M20 Project office.

The figures also show that the rate of personal injury collisions on the N20 is substantially higher than average.

There were 87 personal injury collisions along the entire N20 route in the years 2016-2018. Seven collisions were fatal (8%), 13 resulted in serious injury (15%), and the remaining 67 resulted in minor injury (77%).

A high percentage of collisions (63%) occurred along rural sections of the N20, which is significantly different from the national average (39%).

Meanwhile, based on provisional data received from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) by the N/M20 project office, there were three fatal collisions on the N20 in 2019 and four in 2020 which is higher than the average of 2.33 fatal collisions per year in the period from 2016-2018.

Further contributing to road safety issues on the N20 is the 625 access points along the road comprising private dwellings, farm/field entrances and junctions.

The detailed analysis of collision data forms part of the appraisal of options for the Cork to Limerick project, which is currently underway. The scheme development is currently at Phase 2 which will see a preferred route option selected.

One of the key project objectives is to address road safety issues by reducing the rate and severity of collisions on the road network, in particular the existing N20 between Cork and Limerick.

The varying road characteristics from motorway, to dual carrigeway, a 2+1 carriageway, and single carraigeways both with and without hard shoulders featuring on the road can also lead to driver confusion according to the project office.

The N/M20 Project office has said it's hoped the various options under consideration, which are available on www.corklimerick.ie will help address these serious safety deficiencies and reduce the rate and severity of collisions along the N20.

Limerick City and County Council, in partnership with Cork County Council, Cork City Council, Tipperary County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (DTTaS) are developing the N/M20 Cork to Limerick Improvement Scheme.