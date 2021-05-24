Discount retailer Mr Price set to open new Cork store this week

Irish discount retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in county Cork which will see 25 new jobs come on stream.

The new store, which will open in the Bypass Business Park, Bandon this Thursday, will be the retailer's fourth store in the county.

Laura Blighe, Marketing Director for Mr Price said: “We are delighted to open our new store in Bandon, this will be our fourth store in Cork.

"We have created 25 new jobs and there has been a huge amount of interest from applicants looking to join the team.

"In these uncertain times we want to be there for local communities as their one stop shop for their essentials.

"From, cleaning, Pet supplies, stationery and lots more, we have a bit of everything at unparalleled low prices - exactly what today’s price conscious consumers are looking for.”

The new Mr Price Bandon store will open this Thursday at noon. This brings the store count nationwide to 58 for the discount retailer, with lots more stores planned for 2021 across a range of counties in the Republic.

The fully Irish-owned and operated retailer employs over 1,500 staff.