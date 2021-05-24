Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 15:14

Discount retailer Mr Price set to open new Cork store this week

Discount retailer Mr Price set to open new Cork store this week

Mr Price is set to open a new store in Bandon.

Irish discount retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in county Cork which will see 25 new jobs come on stream.

The new store, which will open in the Bypass Business Park, Bandon this Thursday, will be the retailer's fourth store in the county.

Laura Blighe, Marketing Director for Mr Price said: “We are delighted to open our new store in Bandon, this will be our fourth store in Cork. 

"We have created 25 new jobs and there has been a huge amount of interest from applicants looking to join the team. 

"In these uncertain times we want to be there for local communities as their one stop shop for their essentials. 

"From, cleaning, Pet supplies, stationery and lots more, we have a bit of everything at unparalleled low prices - exactly what today’s price conscious consumers are looking for.” 

The new Mr Price Bandon store will open this Thursday at noon. This brings the store count nationwide to 58 for the discount retailer, with lots more stores planned for 2021 across a range of counties in the Republic.

The fully Irish-owned and operated retailer employs over 1,500 staff.

Read More

'It's going to be incredible craic': Cork rugby legend announced as 2FM breakfast show co-host

More in this section

Cork grandmother who refused to wear mask in shop walks free from court with suspended sentence and fine Cork grandmother who refused to wear mask in shop walks free from court with suspended sentence and fine
File Pic The Ombudsman for Children's Office has found what it has described as "deplorable" living conditions for children at a Rodent infestation and poor sanitation: Report slams 'deplorable' conditions at Cork halting site 
'It's going to be incredible craic': Cork rugby legend announced as 2FM breakfast show co-host 'It's going to be incredible craic': Cork rugby legend announced as 2FM breakfast show co-host
cork businesscork jobs
Sod turned on site for new Cork secondary school

Sod turned on site for new Cork secondary school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY