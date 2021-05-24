'It's going to be incredible craic': Cork rugby legend announced as 2FM breakfast show co-host

Cork rugby legend Donncha O'Callaghan is set to join Doireann Garrihy and Carl Mullan as part of the new-look 2FM breakfast show line-up.

The three-hour, weekday-morning show will get underway from May 31.

RTÉ announced over a month ago that 2FM was creating a brand-new breakfast show with Doireann at the helm. Her two co-hosts are familiar voices to the station; former Irish international rugby ace, Donncha O’Callaghan presents Game On on RTÉ 2FM and has also appeared as a coach on Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ One.

Instagram comedian and RTÉ Player presenter, Carl Mullan is no stranger to early mornings as he has presented 2FM’s weekend breakfast show alongside Aifric O’Connell.

Donnacha O'Callaghan said: "I'm delighted to be part of 2FM Breakfast.

"It’s going to be incredible craic teaming up with Doireann & Carl and the fantastic breakfast team. I am a positive early bird by nature and can’t wait to help create some real feel-good radio. Massively grateful to all the team for the opportunity."

Carl Mullan said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to be part of the brand new 2FM breakfast show with my pals Doireann and Donncha. I joined the station back in 2013, fresh out of college and since then this has always been the dream gig. We're so excited to bring loads of laughs and all-around good vibes to start everyone's day."

Doireann Garrihy said: "I can't wait to get on air with Donnacha and Carl. It's a brand-new show with a brand-new sound and feel. We've had endless craic while plotting over the past few weeks and I just know that our listeners will love it."