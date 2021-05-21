‘I felt physically sick thinking I could lose my remaining son’: Mother of Cameron Blair describes impact of threats 

A 46-year-old man was jailed for two years for phoning the family of Cameron Blair and making the death threats.
Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin yesterday imposed a sentence of three years with the last year suspended on Noel Barry of Cherry Tree Rd, Togher, Cork, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.
Detective Inspector Daniel Coholan testified that just before 11pm on the night of September 4, 2020,
Barry rang Noel Blair in a call that lasted 44 seconds in which he said: “You better be standing beside your wife and other son with a fire extinguisher. They will be burned at the petrol station. Your family will never be safe for 13 years.”
The caller went on to say that a loyalist should not threaten a republican.
The detective inspector said the Blair family were distressed and extremely frightened — too frightened to go to bed that night.