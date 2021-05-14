Three cars burnt out in northside in 24 hours

EMERGENCY services were called to a car fire in the northside last night in what was the third incident in the area that day.

Ballyvolane Fire Service responded to the incident of a burnt-out car at Nash’s Boreen at 6.40 pm on Thursday evening.

It came following the discovery of another burnt-out car in the area that morning.

The popular walkway has seen a number of similar incidents, with the most recent occurring two weeks ago.

Local councillors and residents have called for the laneway to be closed off from vehicular traffic.

The popular walkway stretches from Upper Fair Hill and runs as far as Apple Computers in Hollyhill.

At the time of the incident yesterday evening, Sinn Féin Councillor Kenneth Collins said: “It’s not good enough, the road needs to be closed off as a matter of urgency.

"The local authority needs to work with the local residents and the gardaí to get it done.”

However, Fire Services confirmed that they responded to another car fire nearby in the Upper Fairhill area at approximately 9:30 pm.

Speaking to The Echo on the incidents, Sinn Féin Councillor Mick Nugent said: “It was the third incident in the area in the day.”

Cllr Nugent was at the scene of the third fire and noted the quick response from emergency services.

In June, it was confirmed that a working group would be set up in order to assess the feasibility of closing Nash’s Boreen to traffic in response to a question by Cllr Collins.

At the time, City Council said it will set up a small cross directorate internal team under the stewardship of the Assistant Chief Executive.

Cllr Mick Nugent said that the recent incidents show the need for the working group to “meet as soon as possible”.

“That’s what the residents are looking for.”

“It needs to happen,” he added.