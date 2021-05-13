'It's getting out of hand now:" Car burnt out at popular city walkway

THERE have been calls for the implementation of gates to prevent vehicular access to a popular walking area in Cork City following ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour.

A car was burnt out at Nash’s Boreen last night in what is the second incident in under two weeks.

The vehicle was discovered this morning at the popular walkway which stretches from upper Fair Hill and runs as far as Apple Computers in Hollyhill.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kenneth Collins noted the ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour and illegal dumping in the area.

“People are just dumping rubbish left, right and centre and something has to happen.”

A local resident recently told The Echo that burnt-out cars is an ongoing issue and called for the area to be closed off from vehicles.

Cllr Collins called for a gate to be implemented in order to stop vehicular traffic from entering the walkway.

“It’s just unfortunate that people take advantage of a beauty spot within our community to dump rubbish, burn cars - and anti-social behaviour- it’s unacceptable.”

“It’s getting out of hand now."

Along with Thomas Gould TD and Cllr Mick Nugent, Cllr Collins met with residents recently in relation to the issue.

In June, it was confirmed that a working group would be set up in order to assess the feasibility of closing Nash’s Boreen to traffic in response to a question by Cllr Collins.

At the time, City Council said it will set up a small cross directorate internal team under the stewardship of the Assistant Chief Executive.

Cllr Collins called for a plan to be put together now.

“Otherwise, it is going to continue. This is costing money on a weekly basis for Cork City Council to take things off the land and the roadway,” he added.