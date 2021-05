NORTH Presentation Secondary School held an awards ceremony this week at the school library.

A plethora of students received awards after distinguishing themselves in a variety of different categories. The guest of honour for the awards ceremony was Cork sports star Sandie Fitzgibbon, who is a past-pupil of the Farranree school.

Irene Keating, a teacher and a member of the awards committee, said the annual ceremony is one of the highlights in the school calendar.

Head Girl Nadine Plchova picked up the Student of the Year Award as well as a Performing Arts Merit Award. Picture: Larry Cummins.

“It is my favourite day of the year. It is such a positive time of the year. There was great enthusiasm for it. We all need that now following a difficult year with the pandemic. Last year we held it online due to Covid. This year we held it with strict Covid guidelines in terms of restricted numbers,” she said.

Ms Keating paid tribute to the various award winners for their prowess in a variety of categories during the school year.

A very enjoyable Awards ceremony this evening. Unfortunately we couldn’t welcome parents or guests this year, but we were delighted to acknowledge the achievements of our fantastic students. Thankfully the weather was fine so we enjoyed a treat outside afterwards. @ceist1 pic.twitter.com/qWZZokYx3H — North Presentation Secondary School (@NorthPresCork) May 6, 2021

“There were loads of award winners. We crowned winners for academic achievement awards in both junior and senior, best remote learner, school spirit, home economics, culinary and visionary arts, performance arts, music and sport, best Leaving Cert Applied 2020 and best Leaving Certificate 2020. One of the highlights was naming Nadine Pichova as the Student of the Year.

Junior Achievement Award winners Elizabeth Sunday (1st year) Abbey Burke (2nd year) and Francine Ramos (3rd year) at the ceremony.

“We also had a new and special award this year, the Dolores Moriarty Memorial Award. She sadly passed away recently. She was a big friend and past pupil of North Presentation. We remembered her fondly as she was always at the awards ceremony,” she added.

Inspirational advice

Ms Keating said the guest of honour Sandie Fitzgibbon delivered “inspirational” words of advice for the students.

“Sandie was a fantastic athlete. She is a great role model. She enjoyed a great career in both camogie and basketball. She was delighted to come back. She delivered inspirational words to the girls.”

The all-girls secondary school has 170 students attending the renowned school. Ms Keating, who is herself a past pupil, said it is a “magical” place.

Amy Osagie-Alli, Amanda O'Brien, Taylor O'Mahony, Tori Sheehan and Nicole Ackerman, members of the school Meitheal Youth Leadership team, at the ceremony. Picture: Larry Cummins.

“There is a fantastic spirit and a great atmosphere in the school. Many of the current staff members are past pupils. The school has a great history. We have a very vibrant student council. We provide fantastic education. It is really in the heart of the community.

“It has been a tough year. All the students have achieved so much in every aspect, both academic and extracurricular. It was great to honour them. They are great ambassadors for the school,” she added.