'There will be no alternative': Leaving Cert students warned to limit social contact ahead of exams

Leaving Certificate students have been urged to limit their social contacts and avoid social gatherings in the run-up to next month’s examinations.

Students will not be allowed to sit their exams if they have been diagnosed with Covid-19, if they have any symptoms of the virus, or if they are a close contact of a confirmed case, a senior Government official said.

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary-general at the Department of the Taoiseach, said there will be no alternative provision for affected students.

Instead, anyone who is unable to sit an exam due to a coronavirus-related issue or a bereavement will receive accredited grades.

The Leaving Certificate exams start on Wednesday June 9.

Ms Canavan said the State Examinations Commission will issue guidance next week.

She appealed to students to stay safe in the coming weeks because nobody wants to see anyone’s chances taken away.

“It’s really important students continue to follow public health guidelines and limit their contacts over the coming weeks.

“We’re asking them to avoid social gatherings and consider their own opportunities and opportunities of friends and classmates who intend to sit the exams.”

“Candidates will not be able to present for their examinations if they’ve been diagnosed with Covid-19, if they have any symptoms of Covid-19 or develop those symptoms at any stage over the course of the examinations, if they’re a close contact of a confirmed case, if they’re self-isolating or been advised to self-isolate or restrict movements.

“There will be no alternative to sit the examination and students who are not able to sit for these reasons, or any other reasons including medically certified illness or bereavement, will receive an accredited grade provided they’re eligible for the scheme.

“Nobody wants to see anybody’s chance to sit the exam taken away because they’ve become a close contact or contracted Covid-19 so please follow the guidance and stay safe.”