Cork City Council seeking applications for hiring of tree officer

Cork City Council is hiring a Tree Officer, with a salary ranging from €50,000 to €70,000 to manage the green infrastructure of the city.

The chosen individual will be responsible for developing a Tree Strategy and carry out a tree survey across the city as well as planning for future sustainable planting in the urban area.

The successful applicant would also be required to promote tree planting and care of trees in gardens and on private lands, engage with schools, resident associations and Tidy Districts Groups to assist them with tree planting and taking care of trees.

Candidates should hold a qualification in Horticulture, Landscape Architecture, Arboriculture, Natural or Environmental Science (level 8 or higher on the National Framework of Qualifications).

In terms of experience, Candidates should have five year's post-graduate satisfactory experience of planning, design, development and management of one or more of the following: Parks, Heritage Landscapes and Gardens, Open Spaces, Green Infrastructure, Public Realm and Urban Design, Urban Forests, Sports Grounds, Recreation and Play facilities, Burial Grounds, Community Gardens and Allotments.

The closing date for applications is Monday, May 17 at 4pm and completed application forms should be emailed to recruitment@corkcity.ie quoting ‘Post of Executive Parks and Landscape Officer (Tree Officer)’ followed by your name in the subject line of the email.

The salary for the position is between €50,000 - €70,000 for a position entailing 37 hours a week, with some evening and weekend work. It is stipulated that no overtime will apply if called in outside of normal hours.

If the chosen individual is not a permanent member of Cork City Council there will be a probation period of one year and a panel of suitable applicants will be put together for a period of one year, with possible extension.

The successful individual is expected to reside within relatively close proximity of their duties and therefore is required to be in Cork. Garda vetting is required for the role as well as a full driving licence.

Applications are only being considered via email to recruitment@corkcity.ie and those shortlisted will be called for an interview via Microsoft Teams.

For more information log onto the city council website.