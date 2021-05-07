50 jobs to be created with opening of new hospitality business in Cork town

In the region of 50 jobs are to be created in the greater Mallow area over the coming weeks with the opening of a new restaurant, bed and breakfast, and cocktail bar.

Final preparations are underway ahead of the opening of 'the Dutch Tulip' at the former Roundabout Inn premises.

The Inn closed down in October 2017 following an extensive fire.

€1.5m revamp

Donal O’Brien pictured purchased the premises in December 2020.

Cork man, Donal O’Brien purchased the premises in December and following a major revamp of the facility, plans to open the new hospitality business within weeks.

“I am excited and looking forward to opening. It is nearly a €1.5 million revamp. It is a big undertaking. There has been a huge rebuild. We are looking forward to a busy summer. Mallow is a fantastic business town. The location is very good. It is called the four corners of Munster as you can go to Waterford, Kerry, Cork, and Limerick. There is massive parking and good access," he said.

“We have revamped everything from head to toe. All the bedrooms are top

Looking towards The Dutch Tulip, Mallow.Picture Denis Minihane.

quality. It is not a hotel but the overall standard will be as good as a hotel. We have 26 bedrooms overall, they are a mixture of single and double beds. The beer garden is going to be very big. There will be seating for around 160 people. We will be serving top-quality food. There will be a cocktail bar and a wine bar. We have set no opening date yet, but we hope to be open within a few weeks. There is a lot of work going on presently," he told the Echo.

The new reception desk in The Dutch Tulip.

Expanding

The Liscarroll native, who now lives in Ballyhea, comes from a franchising background and said he is hoping to establish a number of similar business models throughout the country.

Mr O’Brien said the name of his new business The Dutch Tulip was specifically picked for this reason.

“I wanted a name that can travel as I am hoping to open a few of these places. We are currently looking at locations in Limerick and Dublin. I come from a franchising background in terms of pizza shops. We are hoping to go down that road. In Ireland we only have Wetherspoons as a chain, so we hope to take them on. That is the plan.”

When the new premises opens its doors, Donal will have realised a childhood dream.

“When I left school at 15, my first job was working in a butcher’s shop in Mallow. I used to be thumbing home in the evening by the roundabout and I always dreamt of one day owning the premises as it was always a popular place. I am thrilled. There is huge potential there,” he added.

New roles

The Dutch Tulip will hold interviews this weekend ahead of the opening.

“We are hoping to create employment for 50 staff which will be a mixture of both full and part-time roles. We are holding interviews this Saturday, May 8. The demand for the various roles is very strong. We are looking for bar personnel, receptionists, chefs and cleaning staff. The creation of the new jobs will be a big boost to the local economy,” he said.