Garda appeal over Fermoy couple missing for 30 years

GARDAÍ have renewed an appeal for information about a Cork couple who have not been seen for 30 years.

Conor and Sheila Dwyer from Chapel Lane in Fermoy town, who would be in their 90s if still alive, were last seen on April 30, 1991, at a funeral in St Patrick’s Church, close to their home.

The last contact they had with anyone was with Sheila’s sister, Maisie, when she spoke to her on the phone on May 1.

The couple were reported missing three weeks later, on May 22, when Sheila’s two sisters failed to get in touch with her.

They reported the matter to gardaí, who went to the house with Maisie, and forced their way in to the Dwyer home.

Inside, all appeared normal, but there was absolutely no trace of the Dwyers.

Personal items such as clothes, passports and money had been left there.

Despite a major search locally, no trace could be found of the missing couple and the search was widened to involve Interpol.

A Crimeline reconstruction of the couple’s disappearance was aired on February 2, 1993, and a reported sighting of Sheila in Munich led to Interpol being called in by gardaí.

However, there was no success in locating the couple.

Conor and Sheila, who were both in their 60s when they vanished in 1991, owned a white Toyota Cresida at the time of their disappearance.

It had the registration number 5797 ZT.

The car has not been seen since they disappeared.

The couple were well known in Fermoy — Conor had worked as a handyman for German businessman Fritz Wolff of Castlelyons House for 20 years.

He also drove Mr Wolff’s Rolls Royce.

In March 1997, the couple’s home was sold at public auction, along with a site in another area of Fermoy that they also owned.

The file remains open on the disappearance at Fermoy Garda Station.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Fermoy continue to investigate the disappearance of Conor and Sheila Dwyer, who are missing since April 30, 1991. Anyone who has any information into their disappearance is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.”