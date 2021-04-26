‘He will be sorely missed’: Cork hotel pays tribute to colleague who passed away following tragic accident

A Cork hotel has paid tribute to a staff member who lost his life in a tragic accident in West Cork at the weekend.

Conor King, from Douglas, died after he fell down a 50 foot cliff blow-hole near the Old Head of Kinsale on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old was a third year student at Munster Technological University (MTU) studying for his Bachelor of Engineering in Biomedical Engineering.

He was also a part-time lifeguard in the leisure centre at Rochestown Park Hotel.

Today, the hotel paid tribute to the young man, describing him as a “hugely popular figure” amongst members and staff alike.

“Saying Conor was a lifeguard is doing him an injustice because Conor as well as looking after the safety of patrons using the pool, treated any minor scrapes that would happen from time to time in a busy pool, helped to look after the Leisure Centre plant room, did health and safety chemical tests on the pool and last but by no means least, looked after his beloved fish tank,” the hotel wrote on social media.

The hotel went on to describe him as a “completely dependable guy” who was entrusted to make sure chemical levels, pumps and the heating of the pool were regulated while the leisure centre remains closed to the public due to Covid restrictions.

“He will be sorely missed by all hotel staff members but particularly the team he worked with in the Leisure Centre.

“Working in the centre since he was 18, staff members past and present are in shock with his untimely passing.

“Club members will no doubt miss the enthusiastic way he went about his work, his happy disposition and his can do attitude,” the hotel continued.

Tragically, Mr King was to celebrate his 23rd birthday this week.

He is survived by his parents, Maura and Eamonn, and his sister Áine.

Mr King’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church in Rochestown, followed by a cremation service.

The funeral will be private in accordance with current government guidelines but it will be streamed online.