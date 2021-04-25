Tributes to Cork student who died in West Cork accident

Tributes have been made to the Cork student who lost his life in a tragic accident west of Garretstown beach in West Cork on Saturday night.

The young man has been named locally as Conor King who was a third year student at Munster Technological University (MTU) and from the southside of the city.

Friends of Conor described him as being a popular young man who was loved by all who knew him.

Conor, 22, was studying for his Bachelor of Engineering in Biomedical Engineering.

Conor fell down a 50 foot cliff blow-hole near the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork on Saturday evening.

Head of Student Affairs at MTU Dr Dan Collins said the thoughts of the University were with the family of the deceased.

“Our thoughts are with Conor’s family to whom we offer our deepest sympathy, and with his friends, as well as his classmates at MTU and colleagues in the Department and at the Faculty.

“We will continue to keep Conor’s family in our thoughts as well as the other young man currently recovering.”

The young man who was trapped while attempting to rescue Conor was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.