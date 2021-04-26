Gardaí investigating number of incidents of accommodation fraud in Cork

He said that it is “so hard to get anywhere” to rent in Cork.
“You’re trying to stay one step ahead of the posse,” he said.
Sinn Fein TD Thomas Gould also noted the difficulties in finding a property in the city.
“People are so desperate now get a property that they will share information that they should never share but if they think it is the only way to get a rental property, or it’s the only way to get a roof over their heads in the case of being evicted. They’re doing things they shouldn’t be doing.”
He described the rental market in Cork City at the moment as “a crisis situation”.
“For years we have been talking about the housing crisis. The rental market now is certainly in a crisis situation and I think Covid has made it worse,” he said.
“We were actually at a crisis point before Covid and we knew that…but Covid has pushed us over the edge,” he added.