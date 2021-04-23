Figures show which Cork areas have the highest and lowest Covid rates

New data shows which parts of Cork have the highest and lowest incidence rates of Covid-19 in Cork.

The data, published on the Covid-19 data hub, provides an insight into the incidence rates of the virus in local electoral areas (LEAs) across the city and county in the 14 day period up to April 19.

It shows that the Fermoy LEA had the highest 14-Day Incidence Rate of Covid-19 per 100k of the population at 82.4.

A total of 30 cases were reported in the LEA in that period.

However, even the highest Covid-19 incidence rate reported in Cork is still significantly below the national incidence rate of 113.9 per 100k.

The Cobh LEA had the second-highest Covid-19 incidence rate in Cork at 61.6.

It was followed by Cork City South Central LEA at 51.7, Cork City North West LEA at 49.8 and Cork City South West LEA at 44.6.

The Midleton LEA reported a Covid-19 incidence rate of 33 per 100k of the population, while the rate was 24.4 in the Macroom LEA and 24 in the Mallow LEA.

The Skibbereen West-Cork LEA reported an incidence rate of 23.1 while the Cork City North East LEA reported an incidence of 21.3.

The Covid-19 incidence rate in the Katurk LEA was 20.1 and in Carrigaline it was 19.9.

The Cork City South East LEA reported an incidence rate of 18.7 while the Bandon-Kinsale LEA had an incidence rate of 16.1.

The Bantry-West Cork LEA reported less than five cases per 100,000 population in the same period so it’s incidence rate is not calculated for confidentiality reasons.

A total of 190 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the 14 day period up to April 19.

Latest figures show that more than 22,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.

413 deaths have been reported among people with Covid-19.