Cork man pleads guilty to threats to kill members of family of murder victim Cameron Blair 

A 46-year-old man has just confessed to charges of threatening to kill two members of the family of Cameron Blair, who was murdered in Cork city on January 16 last year.

Detective Garda Bríd Norris served the book of evidence on Noel Barry previously and his case was called today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Noel Barry of Cherry Tree Rd, Togher, Cork, was arraigned on three charges and pleaded guilty to all three of them.

He was remanded on continuing bail for sentencing next month.

Strict bail conditions require that he must sign at Togher garda station three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, have no contact – direct or indirect or by social media or through any other person – with the Blair family, he must stay out of West Cork and be of good behaviour and abstain from intoxicants.

The murder of student Cameron Blair occurred on January 16 2020 when he was fatally stabbed at a house party on Bandon Rd.

The threatening charges to which he pleaded guilty are contrary to Section 5 of the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act. Each states that on September 4 2020 in the course of a phone call commenced at 10.57pm he threatened to kill or cause serious harm to a named member of the Blair family.

Arising out of the same alleged incident he was previously charged for an alleged offence under the Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951, of sending a similar type of message.

Threatening calls

It was previously alleged that Noel Barry made phone calls to the family of the late Cameron Blair and that the family recorded two of the calls.

It was alleged that threats were made to Noel Blair, father of the deceased. His family were allegedly told to "f*** off back to England".

Mr Blair indicated that, during the calls, he was warned that his family would "never be safe".

Mr Blair reported that, in another call, he was told to get his "Loyalist friends" so they could "sort this out on the streets of Shankill Road".

Student murdered at house party

The murder of student Cameron Blair occurred on January 16 2020 when he was fatally stabbed at a house party on Bandon Rd. A teenager pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a review of sentence in November 2032.

Defence barrister Sinead Behan said of Barry, “He has a history of anxiety and depression and he has received psychiatric care.”

Ms Behan said she had a short report to that effect and would like a longer one. Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin refused that application. Ms Behan said she reserved the right to bring the application again.

The judge said, “That right is denied. Get on with it.”

Victim impact statements are to be prepared in the case. Sentencing was put back until May 17.