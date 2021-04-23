Four years in jail after man is caught with stashes of cocaine at different locations in Cork 

GARDAÍ raided a man’s house and seized more than €5,000 worth of cocaine and six months later they caught him with a €29,000 stash of cocaine at another flat where he was living.

He has now been jailed for four years. Jamie Lordan of 21 Boherboy Close, Mayfield, signed pleas of guilty to a number of charges and was sentenced by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Linda O’Keeffe testified that a warrant was obtained to search the defendant’s home on June 2, 2018.

Cocaine with a street value of €5,800 was found in the course of the search.

The cocaine was found in two separate stashes, one of which was in the defendant’s bedroom and the other was in the kitchen.

The two most serious charges in relation to that date were that he had cocaine and Diclazepam tablets at his home for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying to others.

In terms of drug paraphernalia, gardaí also seized tick lists, weighing scales and a mobile phone.

Six months later there was another search at a flat where Lordan who was then living at Adelaide Terrace on Wellington Road, Cork.

On this occasion €29,000 worth of cocaine was seized together with €2,500 worth of cannabis resin and €140 worth of cannabis herb.

These drugs were found in the bedroom of his flat.

Judge Ó Donnabháin was told that the accused had cerebral palsy since he was very young.

The defendant told gardaí he engaged in this drug-dealing because he had a drugs debt of €10,000 that he was under pressure to discharge. Lordan told gardaí he had a chronic drug addiction from the age of 16.

Dermot Sheehan defence barrister said the accused had come before the court on a signed plea of guilty to all charges.

He said the accused was now clear of benzodiazepines, cocaine and cannabis, having had treatment at Bruree Centre in county Limerick.

The accused had one previous drug-dealing conviction dating back to 2014.

Judge Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of six years with the last two years suspended.