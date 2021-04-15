Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 09:32

Q&A: How and when to register for your Covid-19 vaccination 

The HSE public vaccination centre being at City Hall. Picture: Larry Cummins. 

From today, the HSE is inviting aged aged 65 to 69 to register for Covid-19 vaccine. 

Over the coming weeks, about 180,000 people aged 65 to 69 will be asked to register for their vaccine on the HSE website.

People in this group will be vaccinated at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here's everything you need to know. 

Who?

Those aged 69 are being asked to register on Thursday, April 15 or any time after, those aged 68 can register on Friday, April 16 or any time after, those aged 67 can register on Saturday, April 17 or any time after, those aged 66 can register on Sunday, April 18 or any time after, and those aged 65 can register on Monday, April 19 or any time after.

What do I need? 

Those registering for the vaccine online will need their PPS number, eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address.

You should have your phone on hand and your email open as you register because you will need to verify both as part of the procedure

How? 

Online registration begins at 10am today, with a link going live at www.hse.ie.

The HSE have released a video showing the registration process. 

What if I cannot register online?

Alternatively, people can call HSELive on 1850 24 1850 for assistance with the registration process.

What next? 

Vaccinations for this group will start around one week after registration opens and those registered will be sent their appointment details by SMS text message, three to seven days before their vaccination is due to take place.

People in this group will be vaccinated during April or May at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country.

Vera Twomey writes open letter to Taoiseach and Health Minister on medicine reimbursement payments

Vera Twomey writes open letter to Taoiseach and Health Minister on medicine reimbursement payments

