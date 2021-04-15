Cork open farm seeking permission to develop accommodation pods

PLANS have been lodged with Cork County Council for the extension of one of Cork’s most popular open farms.

The application for Leahy’s Open Farm in Dungourney seeks permission to develop eight accommodation pods for short term letting, as well as an extension to the ice cream and chocolate factory at the farm.

The attraction is currently closed because of the Covid-19 restrictions. However, owner Teresa Leahy said that the farm will reopen to the public on April 26.

She said the decision to develop accommodation at the farm will be a new departure for Leahys, if given the planning permission to proceed.

She said: “We have been thinking about it for a couple of years.” She said a decision is expected in May on whether permission will be granted. If it is, work will begin on the extension project this summer.

The ice cream factory on the farm uses milk from the cows on the property. The chocolate factory allowed visitors to take part in chocolate workshops and chocolate birthday parties.

The 18 acre farm is home to an array of farm animals, including hens, ducks, goats, and sheep. Exotic animals living on the farm include a snake, a camel, an emu, alpaca and Fallabella horses.

The farm was opened to the public in 1996 and has grown since then.