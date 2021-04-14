Garda investigations ongoing following significant house fire in Cork city

Garda investigations are ongoing following a significant house fire on the northside of the city overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a house fire in the Hollyhill area at approximately 1am.

A Garda spokesperson said that “significant damage” was caused to the property.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

Speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who lives next door to the property in Hollyville, said the one-bedroom bungalow was under renovation by Cork City Council and was near completion.

Some damage was caused to the adjoining one-bedroom property.

“The fire spread pretty quickly but thankfully there was no one injured.

“The Fire Brigade worked tirelessly to out the fire and try to save the second property, which has one resident in it.

Busy night for crews who dealt with several incidents overnight including this well-developed house fire in Hollyhill pic.twitter.com/7oynb5BkCX — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) April 14, 2021

“They’re two one-bedroom bungalows together. It’s a lovely spot, a lovely area, close to local amenities and a bus shelter.

“There are a lot of single units there with lovely residents there living alone so it was a frightening experience for them.

“We’re just trying to establish today what can be done to save the second property and make sure that the tenant is looked after for short-term accommodation,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said the incident was “really regrettable”.

“There’s a severe lack of one-bedroom properties in the city and it would have suited an elderly person, or a separated person or something like that.

“The concern now is that we’re left with a building with an open roof. Securing the building has to be a priority,” he said.