Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 08:01

Fire crews battle 'well-developed' house blaze in Cork city overnight

Units from Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene.

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a "well-developed" house fire on the northside of the city overnight.

The fire was one of several reported incidents in the city in the last 24 hours.

Units from Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene at Hollyhill.

The Fire Brigade stated on social media: "Busy night for crews who dealt with several incidents overnight including this well-developed house fire in Hollyhill."

MORE TO FOLLOW

