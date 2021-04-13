Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 21:31

Planning board will not appeal court’s incinerator decision

Planning board will not appeal court’s incinerator decision

Bord Pleanála will not appeal a successful High Court challenge by an environmental group over the €160m incinerator in Ringaskiddy, Cork Harbour. Pic; Larry Cummins

Ann O’Loughlin

AN Bord Pleanála will not appeal a successful High Court challenge by an environmental group over the €160m incinerator in Ringaskiddy, Cork Harbour.

Mr Justice David Barniville was told today that the board does not intend to appeal, but sought more time to consider its attitude over whether to agree to a simple quashing of the permission order or have it returned to the board for reconsideration.

The judge adjourned the case for two weeks to give the board time.

Environmental group Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (Chase) wants the permission quashed with no remittal, with the effect a fresh planning application would have to be made.

The incinerator developers, Indaver Ireland, want it sent back to the board for reconsideration.

Mr Justice Barniville said that the board should be given a chance to say what its attitude is.

He would then determine whether there should be a further hearing.

He set a timetable for the parties to engage before the case returns in two weeks.

In his decision last month, the judge said he would need a lot of persuasion to quash the permission without returning the matter to the board for reconsideration.

The main ground for his ruling that Chase was entitled to succeed related to the fact that the board’s decision was tainted by objective bias because board member Conall Boland had previously worked for a firm of consulting engineers engaged by Indaver to make submissions for reviews of the Cork County Council and Cork City Council waste management plans.

Read More

High Court ruling gives hope to local Ringaskiddy group on incinerator plan

More in this section

HSE cancels AstraZeneca vaccine clinics for under 60s for remainder of week HSE cancels AstraZeneca vaccine clinics for under 60s for remainder of week
Covid-19 latest: 18 further deaths and 358 new cases Covid-19 latest: 18 further deaths and 358 new cases
Concern over special education ‘crisis’ in Cork raised at Oireachtas Committee Concern over special education ‘crisis’ in Cork raised at Oireachtas Committee
courts
Thousands of homes in Cork without power

Thousands of homes in Cork without power

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY