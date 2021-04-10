Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 14:03

Jail for Cork man who broke a guard’s tooth and threatened to rape members of his family

Adrian Long had 87 previous convictions including three for engaging in threatening behaviour and two for being drunk and a danger.

Liam Heylin

A young man broke a guard’s tooth and threatened to rape members of his family during a violent incident. Now he has been jailed for a total of ten months.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Adrian Long was highly intoxicated at Fairfield Avenue in Upper Fairhill on May 2 2020.

When he was approached by a member of An Garda Síochána he said, “You’re not so tough without your uniform.” 

He threatened to rape members of the guard’s family, the sergeant said at Cork District Court.

“He violently resisted arrest. 

"He threw his head sideways and broke the guard’s tooth,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the 24-year-old was putting his hands up straight away to his wrongdoing.

He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and assaulting the guard and two related public order charges.

Mr Buttimer said gardaí were dealing with another person in an incident that had nothing to do with the accused and he intervened and, “It went on from there in the classic way that it does.” 

The solicitor said Adrian Long was doing well in in prison.

Judge Kelleher said - 

“This man was very violent and aggressive, threatening to rape etc – there is no need to go into what he said – and he assaulted the guard and damaged his tooth with a head-butt.” 

The judge revoked the suspension of a five-month term and imposed a consecutive sentence of five months for the resisting and assault charges.

cork courtcork crimecork garda
