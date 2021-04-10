Cork court: Man told garda he had a law degree and she had no right to ask him for his details 

A drunken man was asked for his name and address as he kept falling over on the street but he refused to give them, saying he had a law degree and the guard was wrong to ask.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred on November 11 2020 at Mount Farran, The Glen, Cork.

Garda Josephine Falvey arrived in the area where a number of people were drinking on the street, one of whom was the defendant, Anthony O’Keeffe of 16 Hollyhill Heights, Hollyhill, Cork.

Sgt. Lyons said the 24-year-old fell over and hit his face on the ground. He then got up and walked towards Garda Falvey a second time but he fell over again, this time through a gate at the side of the street.

“Garda Falvey had to catch him as he fell. She asked him for his details. He said he was not intoxicated, he had a law degree and she (Garda Falvey) could not ask for his details.

“As she was arresting him he became hostile and had to be restrained,” Sgt. Lyons said.

The young man pleaded guilty in Cork District Court to being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a source of danger, and being threatening.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said O’Keeffe ended up in hospital due to his level of intoxication that night and had a fall before meeting Garda Falvey.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He had two falls.”

Mr Burke said the defendant had a fall in which he injured himself even before the gardaí arrived on the scene.

Mr Burke said the defendant apologised and had been in employment since the beginning of the year.

“He comes across as a quiet young man,” the solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher said the defendant would put himself at risk of prison if he behaved like this again.

On this occasion the judge fined him €150 for being drunk and a danger and €250 for engaging in threatening behaviour.