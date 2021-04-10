Cork man retires after 31 years of distinguished service with Council

DENIS O’Donovan retired from Cork County Council on Friday, April 9th after 31 years of distinguished service.

The Bandon man’s last day was marked with presentations from the engineer and his colleagues.

Denis said he had mixed emotions as he said goodbye.

“It was tough finishing up after such a long time," he said. "I had mixed feelings. I will have to get used to having no routine and not working on a daily basis.

"Richard Cahill the new engineer made a lovely presentation to me to mark my service which was unexpected. There was also a card and a collection from my colleagues.

"I am really grateful to have worked with some great people."

Mr O’Donovan started working with the Cork County Council in 1990. He was generally based in the Bandon area on the weekdays, while for the last 20 years he was also responsible for maintaining the streets of Bandon town every Sunday morning. Denis enjoyed helping out in his native town.

“Last Sunday morning was my last time cleaning the streets of Bandon town. It was nice to help out and keep the town clean.

"I will miss my colleagues. We enjoyed some great days over the years. I have many great memories."

When news emerged in recent weeks that Denis was due to retire, the many well-wishes and tributes paid to him on social media were testament to his great work in the greater Bandon area during his tenure in the council.

A modest Mr O’Donovan said he has been taken back by the goodwill.

“I was completely blown away by the reception I have received since I retired. It is mind-boggling. I wasn’t expecting it at all. I am very grateful and appreciative. It is nice to have done my bit to help the town.”

The former council employee is looking forward to retirement. He said he has a long list of jobs to do at home which has been on the back burner for a long time.

“I am retiring in good health. I am looking forward to retirement. I have a long list of jobs to do at home. These involve gardening and painting. I’m also hoping to finally complete the patio which was initially started a few years ago.”

He is also looking forward to having more time to pursue his hobbies.

“I enjoy gardening and fishing. I am looking forward to playing darts again when restrictions are lifted,” he said.