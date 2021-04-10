'Tremendous support': Local community rallying around after Garda injured in line of duty in West Cork 

The female garda suffered leg injuries when she was struck by a car and dragged for a distance in the incident in the Skibbereen area.
She was being treated in Cork University Hospital yesterday and was awaiting the results of X-rays on her injuries before she could be released.
Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan told The Echo he had been in contact with the injured garda yesterday evening and said that although the car drove over her legs, her injuries were not life-threatening.
“She will be on crutches — she had a lot of bruising and ligament damage,” he said.
Chief Supt Cadogan said the local community was rallying around the injured garda.