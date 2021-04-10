'Tremendous support': Local community rallying around after Garda injured in line of duty in West Cork 

A GARDA from the West Cork Division was recovering in hospital yesterday after being injured while investigating a suspected drugs transaction on Thursday night.

The female garda suffered leg injuries when she was struck by a car and dragged for a distance in the incident in the Skibbereen area.

She was being treated in Cork University Hospital yesterday and was awaiting the results of X-rays on her injuries before she could be released.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan told The Echo he had been in contact with the injured garda yesterday evening and said that although the car drove over her legs, her injuries were not life-threatening.

“She will be on crutches — she had a lot of bruising and ligament damage,” he said.

Chief Supt Cadogan said the local community was rallying around the injured garda.

“Naturally, there is great support for the guards around the area,” he said. “The incident was an intelligence-led operation. We are only as strong as the community we work in and the community that supports us and there is tremendous support down there.”

The Garda was on active patrol with colleagues in the Skibbereen area at around 7.30pm on Thursday when they witnessed a suspected drug transaction between a man in a car and a pedestrian.

“As gardaí attempted to speak to the driver of the car, the car drove off at speed and struck a member of An Garda Síochána,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Following this, a search of a nearby property was carried out where gardaí seized €5,500 of suspected cannabis herb and over €3,000 in cash.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Bandon Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. He has since been released and a file has been sent to the DPP.

Further searches were conducted in the Skibbereen area by the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, Southern Region Dog unit, and gardaí from Bandon and Skibbereen.

As part of the searches, gardaí seized €600 of suspected cannabis herb, €300 in cash, and a car.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He remained in custody last night and is expected to be released at some point today.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.