Wrap up warm: Wintry weather predicted for Cork 

Much of Cork is experiencing bright sunshine right now but Met Éireann is warning of wintry weather on the way.

"Showers of rain, sleet or hail will develop during the afternoon and there will be a risk of thunderstorms," the forecaster says.

"Some showers will fall as snow over higher ground."

The temperature will be around six to eight degrees this afternoon before plummeting overnight.

"It will be another very cold night with widespread sharp frost and some icy stretches," Met Éireann says. "Minimum temperatures will range between -3 and +1 degrees, in light to moderate northerly breezes."

There will also be further wintry showers tonight, although these will be mainly confined to coastal areas.

Sunday is set to be similar - cold and bright with sunny spells.

There will be isolated showers of rain or sleet near the west coast during the morning, becoming more widespread during the afternoon.