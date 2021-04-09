Local figures pinpoint areas in Cork where Covid-19 rates are highest

Just two Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) across Cork have seen a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases with three areas remaining the same as reported last week.

The new figures from the Covid-19 Data Hub show the number of cases reported from March 23 to April 5 across all LEAs.

Nationally, the Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people stands at 157.1 which is down from 164.1 as reported in the period between 16 to 29 March.

Last week, all LEAs in both Cork City and county came in below this figure and this trend continued for the period between March 23 to 5 April, according to the data.

However, Cork City South Central LEA did come close to the national rate.

Cork City South Central LEA had the highest incidence rate in Cork with 60 cases reported and a rate of 155.2.

This was the second week in a row in which the LEA recorded the highest incidence rate, though the number of cases increased significantly, with 39 reported in the previous 14-day-period.

This trend continued across Cork city and county with a number of LEAs recording an increase in the number of cases.

Mallow LEA saw the second-highest incidence rate with 27 cases and a rate of 92.6, remaining the same as last week.

Midleton LEA, which includes the town of Youghal saw a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with 41 cases and an incidence rate of 90.2.

Last week, the 14-day incidence rate stood at 39.6 with 18 cases recorded.

Cork City South East LEA saw a significant increase in cases with 37 reported and an incidence rate of 86.5 compared to 24 cases and a rate of 56.1 in last week’s data.

Macroom LEA also saw an increase with an incidence rate of 51.6 and 19 cases compared to 16.3 and six cases.

An increase in cases reported in Carrigaline LEA saw the incidence rate jump from 14.2 to 42.7 with 15 cases of Covid-19 compared to five last week.

According to the latest figures, Cork City North West LEA had an incidence rate of 89.6 with 36 cases of Covid-19 which is a slight increase on the 31 cases last week.

Cork City North East LEA also saw a slight increase with a rate of 75.9 and 32 cases compared to 30 cases and an incidence rate of 71.1.

Cork City South West had just ten cases with the 14-day incidence rate standing at 21.3. However, this is an increase of five cases when compared to last week.

Cobh LEA saw a slight increase with 12 cases and a rate of 35.2.

Fermoy LEA saw a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases with eight recorded in the latest figures, compared to 12 last week.

The incidence rate for the LEA is now 22.

Bandon-Kinsale LEA also saw a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, with fewer than five recorded.

Kanturk LEA again recorded fewer than five cases of Covid-19 along with Bantry LEA and Skibbereen LEA.