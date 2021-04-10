Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 09:57

Fire crews work through night to contain blaze at Cork city recycling centre 

Smoke continues to billow from the scene of a fire at a scrap metal recycling facility at Churchfield Cork city at approx 10;30pm on Friday night.

Firefighters worked through the night to put out a major fire at a recycling centre in Cork city. 

Eight units of the fire service were called to action after the fire broke out at the National Recycling Limited, on John F. Connolly Road in Churchfield, with the alarm raised at 7.45pm.

It took hours for the fire to be brought fully under control, with the final firefighters leaving the scene at 8.30 this morning. 

Five units from Anglesea Street, one from Ballyvolane, one from Ballincollig, a water tanker from Midleton and a hydraulic platform were all needed to control the fire, with more than 20 firefighters involved. 

Members of Cork City Fire Service pictured fighting an industrial fire at the National Recycling Centre, Churchfield, Cork City.
Smoke could be seen for miles around and the Cork City fire service asked people to avoid the area and take steps to avoid inhaling the smoke. 

Posting on Facebook, the fire service said: "Avoid the area as crews battle the blaze, keep windows and doors in the area closed."

