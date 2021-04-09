'He started battering me': Bail refused for man charged with assault of woman on Cork city bus 

Gardaí were notified about a young woman being punched around a Cork city bus shortly before Christmas and now a man has been arrested and charged with assault causing harm to her.

Bus Éireann alerted gardaí to the alleged incident on the 202 bus while it was around Blackrock Village on December 14 2020 and Garda Ciara Collins investigated the matter.

Garda Collins arrested Edmond O’Sullivan, 28, who had addresses at Shandon Street, Cork, and Inchera Close, Mahon, Cork, at that time, and charged him with assault causing harm to Kathleen McDonagh.

Garda Collins alleged that, “He struck Kathleen McDonagh during what was a sustained attack on his partner. He struck her with his fists. She said she sustained injuries including a suspected broken nose.”

Garda Collins said the incident was captured on CCTV. There was an objection to bail being granted to the accused because of the fear that he would commit further offences if released.

“He says he has been addicted to heroin and is on methadone.

"He has an unstable chaotic lifestyle and he has made a threat of violence to Kathleen McDonagh.

"The incident was witnessed by people on the bus in the run-up to Christmas,” Garda Collins said.

Ms McDonagh told Sergeant Pat Lyons that she did not trust her ex-partner and was in fear of him.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the defendant and complainant had travelled together on the bus. Ms McDonagh said the relationship was not good at that time and that the alleged incident started when the defendant insisted that she give him €50 to buy heroin and started searching her for the money when she said she did not have it.

“He started punching me on the bus. He started kicking me and punching me.

"He started battering me,” she said.

Ms McDonagh said she was no longer in a relationship with the defendant and denied calling him while he was in prison.

Edmond O’Sullivan denied making a threatening phone call to her and said he did not even know her present phone number.

“I know I have a problem with drugs. I know I am an aggressive young fella. I know I have to change my ways,” he said, adding that he was taking steps to address his problems and change.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Edmond O’Sullivan in custody for one week.

As soon as bail was refused, the defendant launched into a verbal outburst, shouting insults at the complainant in court before gardaí took him away.