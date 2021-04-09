Jail sentence imposed for oil drum theft almost four years ago

STEALING two drums of oil at the Marina filling station on Monahan Road almost four years ago has just resulted in the culprit getting a three-month jail sentence.

That was the term Judge Olann Kelleher imposed on Damien O’Brien, 48, at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the €55 worth of property was stolen on June 12 2017.

O’Brien got into a car and was about to drive away with the two drums of oil. However, when he was confronted he handed back the items.

Sgt. Kelleher said the defendant had 75 convictions, including eight for theft, one for robbery and two for assault causing harm.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He has a bad record but the vast majority go back a long time.

"He had a difficulty with drink and drugs. It happened back in 2017. He did not cause any difficulty for the guards.

“He left Cork in 2017 and moved to Mayo. He recently moved back home to Blackpool (Cork).”

Judge Kelleher was told O’Brien had been doing well for a long time in Castlrea but had a slip at Christmas in terms of falling back on to alcohol. Attempts are presently being made to get him back into treatment to deal with longstanding addiction issues.

“I know him a long time. He appears to be very well motivated,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Kelleher imposed the three-month jail term.