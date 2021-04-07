A number of people fined for being at house party over Easter weekend; Drug driving also an issue

Gardaí in Cork made a number of drink and drug detections, and issued fines, as they conducted patrols and checkpoints over the Easter bank holiday.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan had warned that gardaí would be active in the region at the weekend.

He had also encouraged the public to abide by the current restrictions on travel and house visits.

However, a party in a house in Drimoleague, West Cork, led to gardaí being called to the scene on Saturday.

Gardaí said a “number of people” were in the house at the time, and that fines were issued.

There were also fines given out for people breaching the 5km limit during the weekend, throughout Cork city and county.

At present, under level 5 restrictions, no visitors are permitted in private homes or gardens except for essential family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble.

€100 fines are in place for travelling beyond 5km, while the fine for attending an indoor gathering is €150. Organisation of a gathering can result in a €500 fine.

Chief Superintendent Cadogan said that a number of fines were given out in the Macroom district to motorists travelling between Cork and Kerry.

He also said that there were eight drivers arrested for driving while intoxicated.

“Of those, seven were arrested for drug driving, and one for drink driving,” he said.

Cannabis and cocaine were the drugs detected.

He said gardaí are now preparing for the introduction next week of countywide travel.

Under the new measures being introduced from Monday, people living near county boundaries will be allowed to travel 20km from their home if crossing county bounds for exercise and recreational purposes.

Gardaí in Cork North and Cork West will be liaising with neighbouring garda divisions regarding the policing of county boundaries to avoid duplication.