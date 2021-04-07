No cases from Covid Tracker: Cork public health specialist says app leading to more questions than answers 

Mary O’Mahony, public health specialist for HSE South, has been working on the frontline of Ireland’s fight against Covid-19 since the virus arrived here last year.
The Covid-19 tracker app was introduced last year with the aim of supporting public health departments to identify Covid-19 cases and outbreaks, and alert people if they had been deemed a close contact and were in need of testing.
However, speaking to, Dr O’Mahony said that the app had not been helpful to the cause.
She revealed that the public health team in Cork/Kerry was not aware of a single case of Covid-19 where the Covid-19 tracker app led to detection.