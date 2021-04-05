Cork animal welfare group in search of new home for ‘broken-hearted’ dog

An animal welfare charity has taken to social media in search of a new home for a four-year-old dog who is currently “very lonely”.

Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) said the young Akita is looking for a new home “through no fault of his own”.

“Poor Max is still looking for a home.

“He isn’t coping too well in kennels and is very lonely,” they said.

According to Cork DAWG, Max is “low maintenance” and does not require too much exercise.

The charity said he could live with a female dog, but if going to a household with children, they would need to be over the age of 12.

“All he wants is a home where people will be kind to him and love him.

“It’s very hard to see a dog upset in kennels so we really would love to see him in a home.

“If you can mend Max’s broken heart please fill in a form,” Cork DAWG stated.

Applicants must have a fully secure garden.

For further information on how to adopt a dog from Cork DAWG, visit their website.