Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 09:58

Cash, Rolex watches and car seized by gardaí in Cork

Cash, Rolex watches and car seized by gardaí in Cork

Gardaí have seized approximately €18,000 in cash, two suspected Rolex watches and a car in Cork City on April 1, 2021.

GARDAÍ have seized approximately €18,000 in cash, two suspected Rolex watches and a car in Cork City.

Yesterday, Gardaí from Gurranabraher were carrying out a routine patrol utilising the Garda Mobility App on Lower Glanmire Road at around 9.30am when they stopped a car. 

At the roadside Gardaí were able to determine the car had no tax or insurance.

After speaking to the driver, a man in his 30s, Gardaí carried out a search of his car. 

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €18,000 in cash and two suspected Rolex watches believed to be worth approximately €18,000. 

The car was also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for not having valid tax/insurance.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Read More

Man (20s) arrested at scene of Montenotte burglary

More in this section

County Mayor: M28 is the 'last piece of the jigsaw' for Cork, Belfast and Dublin ports Cork groups to benefit from almost €190k funding
Vaccinating people by age is for the 'greater good', HSE chief says Vaccinating people by age is for the 'greater good', HSE chief says
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 26 additional states added to mandatory hotel quarantine list 
cork garda
Man (20s) arrested at scene of Montenotte burglary

Man (20s) arrested at scene of Montenotte burglary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY