Cash, Rolex watches and car seized by gardaí in Cork

GARDAÍ have seized approximately €18,000 in cash, two suspected Rolex watches and a car in Cork City.

Yesterday, Gardaí from Gurranabraher were carrying out a routine patrol utilising the Garda Mobility App on Lower Glanmire Road at around 9.30am when they stopped a car.

At the roadside Gardaí were able to determine the car had no tax or insurance.

After speaking to the driver, a man in his 30s, Gardaí carried out a search of his car.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €18,000 in cash and two suspected Rolex watches believed to be worth approximately €18,000.

The car was also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for not having valid tax/insurance.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.