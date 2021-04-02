Man (20s) arrested at scene of Montenotte burglary

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in Cork city.

Yesterday, at around 10.30am, Gardaí recived a report of a possible burglary in progress at a house in Ard Na Laoi, Montenotte.

Gardáí from Mayfield, who were patrolling the area, attended the scene where they located a man inside the house.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mayfield Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court on April 8, 2021.