Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 09:15

Man (20s) arrested at scene of Montenotte burglary

Man (20s) arrested at scene of Montenotte burglary

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mayfield Garda Station.

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in Cork city.

Yesterday, at around 10.30am, Gardaí recived a report of a possible burglary in progress at a house in Ard Na Laoi, Montenotte.

Gardáí from Mayfield, who were patrolling the area, attended the scene where they located a man inside the house.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mayfield Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court on April 8, 2021.

Read More

Planning application lodged for 96 homes on Cork's northside

More in this section

County Mayor: M28 is the 'last piece of the jigsaw' for Cork, Belfast and Dublin ports Cork groups to benefit from almost €190k funding
Vaccinating people by age is for the 'greater good', HSE chief says Vaccinating people by age is for the 'greater good', HSE chief says
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 26 additional states added to mandatory hotel quarantine list 
cork garda
Cash, Rolex watches and car seized by gardaí in Cork

Cash, Rolex watches and car seized by gardaí in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY