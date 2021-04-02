Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 07:00

Planning application lodged for 96 homes on Cork's northside

The proposed development is a mix of residential units, comprising of houses and apartments as well as a crèche and car parking spaces.

Amy Nolan

A PLANNING application has just been lodged with Cork City Council for the development of a large scale housing project on the northside of the city. 

O'Leary and O'Sullivan Developments Ltd is seeking permission for a 96 residential unit development at Dublin Pike and Ballyhooly Road, Ballincrokig, Cork. 

In their application to Cork City Council's planning department, the developers state that the proposed development "will consist of phase 1 of the Ballincrokig Masterplan which will involve the construction of 96 residential units". 

These units would consist of 14 four-bed semi-detached dwellings, 52 three-bed semi-detached dwellings, six three-bed townhouses, six two-bed townhouses, seven two-bed apartments, seven two-bed duplex apartments, two one-bed apartments and two one-bed duplex apartments as well as a crèche.

Permanent access to the site is to be from the L2980 (Dublin Pike) Road through the Coppenger Fields development immediately adjacent to the west.

The application is currently in pre-validation stage.

