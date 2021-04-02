Planning application lodged for 96 homes on Cork's northside

A PLANNING application has just been lodged with Cork City Council for the development of a large scale housing project on the northside of the city.

O'Leary and O'Sullivan Developments Ltd is seeking permission for a 96 residential unit development at Dublin Pike and Ballyhooly Road, Ballincrokig, Cork.

The proposed development is a mix of residential units, comprising of houses and apartments as well as a crèche and car parking spaces.

In their application to Cork City Council's planning department, the developers state that the proposed development "will consist of phase 1 of the Ballincrokig Masterplan which will involve the construction of 96 residential units".

These units would consist of 14 four-bed semi-detached dwellings, 52 three-bed semi-detached dwellings, six three-bed townhouses, six two-bed townhouses, seven two-bed apartments, seven two-bed duplex apartments, two one-bed apartments and two one-bed duplex apartments as well as a crèche.

Permanent access to the site is to be from the L2980 (Dublin Pike) Road through the Coppenger Fields development immediately adjacent to the west.

The application is currently in pre-validation stage.