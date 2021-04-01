Cork World Book Fest set to be real page turner

CORK World Book Fest, which turns 17 this year, is going online and will virtually welcome Irish and international writers to Cork for an extravaganza of books and writing.

The festival runs from Tuesday 20 to Sunday 26 April and incorporates Unesco World Book Day on April 23.

This year will see writers from Australia, Latin America, Ireland and Northern Ireland read from their work in online events.

The programme also includes events with partners University College Cork and, for the first time, Nano Nagle Place and Fiction at the Friary.

The festival is an inclusive event, connecting readers with established and emerging Irish and international authors. It also caters for all age groups, with Teen Day on Wednesday April 21, which includes author Louise O’Neill.

David O’Brien, Cork City librarian, said: “Every April, we look forward to meeting writers from around the world. This year, we’re delighted to bring everyone together in our virtual event space.”

The festival programme will be available on www.corkworldbookfest.com