Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 22:07

Cork World Book Fest set to be real page turner

Cork World Book Fest set to be real page turner

Patricia Looney and David O’Brien from Cork City Libraries, and Alison Driscoll, Cork World Book Fest, at the launch of this year’s festival. In it’s 17th year, the festival runs from Tuesday 20 to Sunday 26 April, incorporating UNESCO World Book Day on April 23. Picture: Darragh Kane

CORK World Book Fest, which turns 17 this year, is going online and will virtually welcome Irish and international writers to Cork for an extravaganza of books and writing.

The festival runs from Tuesday 20 to Sunday 26 April and incorporates Unesco World Book Day on April 23.

This year will see writers from Australia, Latin America, Ireland and Northern Ireland read from their work in online events.

The programme also includes events with partners University College Cork and, for the first time, Nano Nagle Place and Fiction at the Friary.

The festival is an inclusive event, connecting readers with established and emerging Irish and international authors. It also caters for all age groups, with Teen Day on Wednesday April 21, which includes author Louise O’Neill.

David O’Brien, Cork City librarian, said: “Every April, we look forward to meeting writers from around the world. This year, we’re delighted to bring everyone together in our virtual event space.”

The festival programme will be available on www.corkworldbookfest.com

Read More

Percentage of Cork people travelling beyond 10km revealed in latest stats

More in this section

Vaccinating people by age is for the 'greater good', HSE chief says Vaccinating people by age is for the 'greater good', HSE chief says
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 26 additional states added to mandatory hotel quarantine list 
Percentage of Cork people travelling beyond 10km revealed in latest stats Percentage of Cork people travelling beyond 10km revealed in latest stats
cork festivals
County Mayor: M28 is the 'last piece of the jigsaw' for Cork, Belfast and Dublin ports

Cork groups to benefit from almost €190k funding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY