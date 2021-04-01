Percentage of Cork people travelling beyond 10km revealed in latest stats

A Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) publication has revealed the percentage of people in Cork who remained within 10km of their homes in recent weeks.

The eighth publication of an insight series on mobility, Covid-19 Insight: Mobility During the Pandemic, revealed that 64.6% of people in Cork remained within 10km of their homes in the week ending March 12.

The following week, the week ending March 19, a total of 63.6% of people in Cork remained within 10km of their home, a decrease of 1%.

Cork had the sixth-highest percentage of the population staying local in the week ending March 19 with Dublin the highest at 80.2%, Louth the second-highest at 65.8%, Wicklow the third-highest at 65.2%, Limerick the fourth-highest at 64%, and Waterford the fifth-highest at 63.9%.

The Staying Local Indicator (SLI) used to collect the data provides daily estimated percentages of county populations that have stayed within 10km of home, averaged over the preceding seven days and is based on a statistical analysis of anonymised mobile phone activity records.

The SLI showed that nationally, an estimated 65.1% of people stayed within 10km of their home in the week ending March 19.

A total of 22 counties showed SLI decreases, indicating that more people moved beyond 10km of home, from the week ending March 12 to March 19.

Speaking about the increase in people meeting other households despite the current Covid-19 restrictions, Cork GP Dr John Sheehan said that daily case numbers have “stubbornly” remained stuck due to the number of people flouting restrictions on “an individual level”.

“People think individually that their behaviour doesn’t make much of a difference because they’re only meeting a buddy or having a coffee together but then when you add up all those individual behaviours, that’s when the risk increases,” he said.