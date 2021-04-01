Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 15:47

Vaccination centre at City Hall to rollout vaccine to healthcare workers from tomorrow

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Joe Kavanagh at the vaccination centre at Cork City Hall. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

Breda Graham

The vaccination centre located in City Hall will become operational from Friday, April 2.

The centre, which has been established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, will commence vaccination of frontline healthcare workers from tomorrow.

The vaccination centre will have 10 fully operational booths which will see between 750 and 800 frontline healthcare workers who have already received appointments vaccinated.

When fully operational and opened to the public, the centre will have up to 30 booths. 

The centre will then be used to vaccinate people in line with the vaccine allocation groupings identified within the Governments Covid-19 Vaccination Allocation Strategy.

The South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare expressed their appreciation to Cork City Council for their ongoing support in relation to the Cork City Hall vaccination centre.

The vaccination centre at Cork City Hall is one of five vaccination centres in Cork.

